BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday shot down a drone from Pakistan that entered Punjab’s Amritsar district, foiling another smuggling attempt.

This was the second intrusion by a drone in two days in the region.

The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it entered the Indian territory near the Chaharpur village, some 40 km from Amritsar city.

The BSF recovered one hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle, in a partial damaged condition along with white-colour polythene tagged with it, a BSF official said.

The BSF has spotted over 200 unmanned aerial vehicles in Punjab, a marked increase from 45 and 65 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

It has shot down at least 13 drones this year, six in the past two months.