BSP leader surrenders Rs 100 cr

Agra (UP): After four days of searches at his different premises, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and meat exporter Zulfikar Ahmad Bhutto has surrendered Rs 100 crore to the Income Tax department, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the surrendered income included cash, gold and silver jewellery, investment and real estate. “In addition to this, cash transaction in huge amounts from bank accounts of the supplier has also come to fore,” an official said.

The IT searches, which started in the premises of Bhutto and his brother on November 5, got completed on Tuesday night. The searches were carried out on 18 premises of HMA group, including Bhutto’s house, his brother’s residence, relatives, a slaughter house, the head office of the company and other places.

The HMA group owned by the former BSP MLA is the third largest exporter of meat in the country. “The group exports meat and 99 other products to around 40 countries,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the IT department sources clarified that no Pakistani connection of Bhutto or his brother was found during the searches.