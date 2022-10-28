BSP MP comes out in support of Azam Khan

Lucknow: In a significant development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali has come out in support of senior SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan.

Ali lashed out at the BJP-led government and said that action is being taken against Azam Khan but questioned whether action would be taken against BJP leaders who have made provocative statements.

“Action is being taken against Azam Khan but when will action be taken against BJP leader and Union Minister who have made provocative statements,” the BSP MP said.

Danish Ali alleged that BJP’s ‘opposition-mukt Bharat’ was now moving forward towards ‘Muslim-free opposition’.

“How many people violated the model code of conduct at the time of elections? No action is being taken against the Union Minister and MP in Delhi even after their speeches. Not a single FIR is lodged,” he said.

He said that the BJP government has won by a majority, but they continue to count Nehru’s blunders.

“When will they start talking about their eight years rule?” he asked.

The BSP MP also took a swipe at BJP-government over the abrogation of Article 370 and said: “Targeted killings are taking place in Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to migrate. Why?”

On Thursday, Azam Khan was convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him.