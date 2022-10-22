Bus accident claims 15 lives in MP

Rewa (MP): Fifteen male passengers died and more than 40 sustained injuries when a bus – heading for Uttar Pradesh – plowed into the rear of a truck on Sohagi hill in this district’s Sohagi Police Station limits during the intervening night, law-enforcement authorities said on Saturday.

Fourteen individuals perished on the spot and one succumbed while being rushed to this divisional headquarters where the other victims have been admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The deceased were being identified at the time of filing of this report.