Case lodged against Azam for hate speech

Rampur (UP): A case has been lodged against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan for using obscene language against the women and hurling abuses, police sources said here on Friday.

Police sources said that the case has been lodged by Shahnaz Begum, a resident of Akhun Khelan locality, at Ganj police station on Thursday night. “It has been alleged that while campaigning for SP candidate Asim Raja in by-poll for Rampur Sadar assembly seat Azam used derogatory language against women folk,” he said.

Police sources said that it has been alleged that Azam not only used obscene words, but also hurt the dignity of a woman by making sexually coloured remarks. “Besides, it has also been alleged that during campaigning Azam while pin pointing towards the government officials humiliated and embarrassed the women society by making sexual comments using indecent language on November 28, they said.

It may be noted that on October 27 an MP-MLA court in Rampur held Azam Khan guilty of giving provocative speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then District Magistrate of Rampur and sentenced him to three years imprisonment along with a penalty of Rs 25,000.

Azam was accused of making indecent comments against PM Modi and the then DM during an election rally in Milak during Lok Sabha polls. Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Anil Kumar Chauhan had lodged an FIR against Azam in this connection at Milak police station in 2019.

After being sentenced by the court Azam was disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly which necessitated seat for Rampur assembly seat.

