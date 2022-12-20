Case lodged against Cong leader for remarks against Smriti Irani

Sonbhadra (UP): A case has been lodged against Congress leader Ajay Rai allegedly for making indecent remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani at Robertsganj police station on Tuesday, police sources said here.

Police sources said the case has been lodged on the basis of a complaint lodged by the district president of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha Pushpa Singh. Notably, during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday regional president of Congress Ajay Rai made objectionable comments against Irani.

Police sources said Pushpa Singh in her complaint has alleged that Congress leader Agar Rai made derogatory comments against BJP Union Minister Smriti Irani. “She has alleged that Rai’s statement is highly indecent for women and reflects the pessimistic outlook of the Congress,” they said.

Police sources said Robertsganj police has lodged a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being investigated.