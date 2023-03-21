North India

Cash, arms found in Atiq’s office in Prayagraj

The police carried out a raid on a portion of the demolished office in Chakia area and dug it up to recover the money and arms.

Prayagraj (UP): Police have recovered a huge amount of cash and arms and ammunition from the demolished office of mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj.

The team led by Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that cash amounting to lakhs of rupees were found along with a note counting machine.

Besides, 11 pistols and dozens of live cartridges have also been found. Two persons have been arrested.

The Police Commissioner will hold a press conference later in this regard.

