Character certificate to cover PM rally?

Shimla: The police chief of Himachal Pradesh has clarified that journalists will not need to produce their character certificate to secure passes to cover a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bilaspur on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu regretted the inconvenience caused to the media due to what he said was a communication error.

Kundu said that “all media friends” will be facilitated by the government authorities and police.

“All journalists are most welcome to cover the Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow,” he said.

“Any inconvenience is regretted,” he said, referring to some news reports which claimed that officials had sought character certificates from journalists so that they can be issued passes to cover the rally.