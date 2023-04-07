North India

Charges framed against Atiq Ahmad in trader assault case

Lucknow: The CBI court on Friday framed charges against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his son Umar in a case related to kidnapping and assault of a businessman in Deoria jail where Atiq was then lodged.

Charges have been framed under various sections of IPC.

Atiq appeared in court via video conferencing.

Atiq had allegedly assaulted a Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal in Deoria jail — where he was lodged — in December 2018 after getting him abducted.

The businessman had claimed that Ahmed forced him to sign away property worth Rs 40 crore.

In his police complaint, Mohit Jaiswal, alleged that Atiq Ahmed, his son Umar and about 15 others forcibly took away his SUV in which he was driven to Deoria from the state capital.

Police booked Atiq, his son Umar, and others on various charges, including attempt to murder, after Jaiswal filed the complaint at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow.

