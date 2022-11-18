Chargesheet filed against Azam, son Abdullah

Rampur (UP): The police has filed a chargesheet against five persons, including senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan, his son and MLA from Suar Abdullah Azam khan, in connection with an automatic sweeping machine which was recovered from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in the court, a police officer said here.

Station House Officer of Sadar police station Gajendra Tyagi said that the chargesheet has been filed against Azam, Abdullah, former chairman of Rampur Nagar Palika Azhar Ahmad, Anwar Hussain and Talib.

It may be noted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bakar Ali had lodged a case against seven persons, including Azam, Abdullah and former chairman Azhar Ahmad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Bakar was once considered to be close to Azam.

Police sources said that it had been alleged that the automatic sweeping machine, which was purchased for Nagar Palika Sadar during the then SP government, was used to clean Jauhar University campus. “It has been further alleged that after the government changed in a bid to destroy the machine it was buried in a pit inside the university campus,” they said.

Source IANS