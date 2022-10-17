North India

Cleric arrested in UP for raping minor in mosque

The incident took place about a fortnight ago when the girl had gone to the mosque in Amroha for religious education.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 October 2022 - 09:31
0 183 Less than a minute
Cleric arrested in UP for raping minor in mosque
Cleric arrested in UP for raping minor in mosque

Bijnor: The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district have arrested a cleric for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a mosque.

The incident took place about a fortnight ago when the girl had gone to the mosque in Amroha for religious education.

She narrated her ordeal to her father only recently.

A case has been registered against the cleric under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO act following a complaint by the victim’s father.

Related Articles

Inspector P.K. Chauhan said: “The accused maulvi, identified as Abdul Qadir, will soon be produced before the court and sent to jail on Monday.”

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 October 2022 - 09:31
0 183 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button