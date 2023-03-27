North India

Close aide of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab

The accused, Varinder Singh, belonged to Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. Following the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA), he was sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 16:21
0 175 1 minute read
Close aide of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab
Close aide of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh: As the hunt of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is still on, the separatist leader’s close aide and gunman, who is an ex-serviceman, was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the Ajnala violence case.

The accused, Varinder Singh, belonged to Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. Following the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA), he was sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the accused was one of the gunmen of Amritpal Singh.

Earlier, police had cancelled Johal’s arm licence. He retired as a jawan from the Indian Army.

Related Articles

Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 16:21
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button