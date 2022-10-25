North India

Communal clashes erupt in Vadodara on Diwali night

Addressing the local media, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yaspal Jaganiya said: "The exact reason for the violence is yet to be ascertained.

Vadodara: Communal clashes broke out on Diwali night in Vadodara and till Tuesday morning, the police have rounded up at least a dozen rioters while the process of identifying them is currently underway.

The clashes erupted on Monday night in the city’s Panigate area.

Addressing the local media, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yaspal Jaganiya said: “The exact reason for the violence is yet to be ascertained. The moment police learnt of the incident, personnel from across the city were moved to spot and the situation was brought under control. A petrol bomb was hurled at the police from the terrace of the house, one person is held in this regard.”

Officials said street lights were cut off before the clash broke out, after which rioters from the two sides started hurling stones.

According to a local resident, the clashes broke out over a bursting of firecrackers near a college.

