North India

Cong to hold meet on Dec 23 to prepare for ‘haath jodo’campaign

The party's 'haath jodo' programme will start from January 26 for the next two months and the plenary session will be held in Raipur in February.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 December 2022 - 16:32
0 176 1 minute read
Cong to hold meet on Dec 23 to prepare for 'haath jodo'campaign
Cong to hold meet on Dec 23 to prepare for 'haath jodo'campaign

New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of all its general secretaries, state in-charges, state chiefs and Legislative party leaders on December 23 to prepare for the ‘haath jodo abhiyaan’ and the plenary session of the party slated to be held in February.

The party’s ‘haath jodo’ programme will start from January 26 for the next two months and the plenary session will be held in Raipur in February.

The Congress programme will be telecast live on giant screens and will be shown at important places across each state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead an all-women march in each state capital and read out a ‘women’s manifesto’ as the Congress gears up to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra to booth level.

Related Articles

The party had started its preparatory meetings for this at the state level and then district and block level.

Apart from Priyanka’s women march, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will start at the booth level in one month’s time. The activists will distribute letters written by Rahul Gandhi and a charge sheet against the BJP government to every person.

After the Yatra, a block level convention will be held in each district to be attended by the state president and senior state Congress leaders.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 December 2022 - 16:32
0 176 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button