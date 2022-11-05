Congress in Himachal promises to restore old pension scheme, 300 units of free electricity

Shimla: The main opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday promised to restore the old pension scheme, which will directly benefit nearly 2.5 lakh government employees, to fill one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting, besides 300 units of free electricity, if the party returns to the helm.

Eyeing to woo the government employees who have been demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, the Congress in its manifesto that was released here promised that all arrears of the employees would be cleared and contract employees would be regularised within two years.

For the youth, the party has announced to set up a commission for them to look into their issues of education and employment generation.

The BJP-ruled hill state will go to the polls for the 68-member Legislative Assembly on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 8.

The election manifesto, “Himachal, Himachliyat aur Hum”, talked about issues concerning the common man like price rise, unemployment and issues concerning the women, the youth, the government employees and the former servicemen.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, state party in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, among other party leaders, were at the manifesto release function.

To tackle the drug menace, a major election issue, the Congress announced to set up an anti-drug abuse enforcement authority headed by a sitting high court judge.

The other highlights of the manifesto include 10 guarantees announced by the party earlier. They include 300 units free power, Rs 1,500 per month to all women between 18 to 60 years, Rs 10 crore ‘StartUp’ fund and four English medium schools in each constituency.

The party announced to set up a recruitment board to ensure that all posts are filled within six months of the advertisement.

The party’s poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.

The BJP had won a majority in the 2017 Assembly polls with 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly.