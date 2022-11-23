CV Ananda Bose sworn-in as Governor of West Bengal
Calcutta HC chief justice Prakash Shrivastava administered the oath & secrecy of the office of the governor in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee & some of her cabinet colleagues and govt top officials.
Kolkata: Former bureaucrat and 1977 IAS cadre of Kerala batch CV Ananda Bose
on Wednesday sworn-in as the Governor of West Bengal at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan
here.
Among others present in the short and simple ceremony were former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, along with his wife, speaker of the state assembly Biman Banerjee and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.
President Drapaudi Murmu on November 17 last appointed the 71-year-old former administrator as the governor of West Bengal.
Bose replaced La Ganesan as the governor. La Ganesan, the governor of Manipur was looking after
the affairs of West Bengal as the additional charge after Jagdeep Dhankar quit the office to become
the vice president of India.