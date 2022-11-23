CV Ananda Bose sworn-in as Governor of West Bengal

Kolkata: Former bureaucrat and 1977 IAS cadre of Kerala batch CV Ananda Bose

on Wednesday sworn-in as the Governor of West Bengal at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan

here.

Calcutta High court chief justice Prakash Shrivastava administered the oath and secrecy of the office of the governor in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and some of her cabinet colleagues and government top officials.

Among others present in the short and simple ceremony were former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, along with his wife, speaker of the state assembly Biman Banerjee and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

President Drapaudi Murmu on November 17 last appointed the 71-year-old former administrator as the governor of West Bengal.

Bose replaced La Ganesan as the governor. La Ganesan, the governor of Manipur was looking after

the affairs of West Bengal as the additional charge after Jagdeep Dhankar quit the office to become

the vice president of India.

Source UNI