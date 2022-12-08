Dimple takes decisive lead on Mainpuri seat

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in by-poll for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat Dimple Yadav has taken a decisive lead of more than 2.16 lakh votes over her nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Raghuraj Singh Shakya during counting of votes on Thursday.

According to the trends of the Election Commission while Dimple has secured 4,43,561 lakh votes till 2 pm, 2,26,613 votes were polled in the favour of Shakya.

As per the EC data while SP is leading in by-poll for Rampur Sadar assembly seat, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is maintaining lead on Khatauli assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar district. In the Rampur seat SP candidate Asim Raja was leading by a margin of 1,434 votes over his nearest rival Akash Saxena alias Honey of BJP.

On Khatauli seat RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya was leading by a margin of 11,728 votes over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Rajkumari Siani. This seat fell vacant following disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini after he was convicted for one year in 2013 Kawal riot case.

Dimple’s victory on the Mainpuri seat, which has become an issue of prestige for the SP, is almost certain. The by-poll on this seat was necessitated following the demise of SP founder, patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.