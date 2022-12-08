North India

Dimple Yadav leads in Mainpuri

BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava said that it was too early to make any statement and the party was confident of wresting the seat from SP.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav is leading with 4,800 votes after the third round of counting in Mainpuri.

She has established a lead over her nearest rival Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP.

The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was declared vacant following the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

