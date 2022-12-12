North India

Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP, seeks Sonia’s blessings 

She was accompanied by her husband Akhilesh Yadav, when she arrived in the morning to take oath.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 19:10
0 198 1 minute read
Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP, seeks Sonia's blessings
Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP, seeks Sonia's blessings

New Delhi: Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, took oath as MP in Lok Sabha on Monday.

She was accompanied by her husband Akhilesh Yadav, when she arrived in the morning to take oath.

In a heart-warming gesture, Dimple Yadav touched former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s feet after taking oath as MP in Lok Sabha.

She had won the Lok Sabha by-election from Mainpuri last week, defeating BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya by more than 2.8 lakh votes.

Related Articles

This will be her third term as Lok Sabha MP. She has been a member of the lower house twice from Kannauj.

The by-election was necessitated after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on October 10 this year.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 19:10
0 198 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button