Disappointed with Modi govt. monk chops off his hand

Ayodhya: a monk here chopped off his right hand in Ayodhya to show his disappointment towards the Modi government.

Identified as Vimal Kumar, a resident of the Samajsevi Gram Panchayat, in the Simarni District in Araria, Bihar, the seer chopped off his hand with a sharp weapon after taking a dip in the Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. The monk was rushed to the Shri Ram hospital in the vicinity given the excess blood loss.

A note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found in his pocket. ETV Bharat reported that in the letter he mentioned several schemes introduced by the Government of India and lamented that none of them have benefitted him because of corruption. The letter sought action against the gross irregularities and corruption in schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and MNREGA among several others.

Investigations are underway.