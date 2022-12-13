District police will probe Lalan Sheikh’s mysterious death: Birbhum SP

Kolkata: Birbhum district police will independently probe the death Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bogtui carnage case, in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody on Monday, a West Bengal Police official said.

“We have already started the initial process of investigation. I received a call from the office of CBI’s Deputy Inspector General of police, that Lalan Sheikh’s death has taken place at the CBI’s camp office in the midst of the process of interrogation. CBI also informed the local police station about the incident at 4.40 p.m.. We have already started the legal procedure in the matter. There will be a judicial probe in the matter as well. The cause of death will be ascertained only after the post mortem report is available. We are waiting for that report. CBI has informed us that Lalan Sheikh has committed suicide,” Birbhum’s Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi told media persons.

Meanwhile, a blurred picture of Lalan Sheikh’s hanging body has gone viral, where the body is seen hanging with the only attire on the body is a black underwear. However, neither CBI nor the state police have confirmed the authenticity of the picture.

Lalan Sheikh’s elder sister Samsunnisa Bibi, while speaking to the media persons, has already alleged that her brother was beaten to death in CBI custody.

As per the version given to CBI by the local police, that while two of their officers were out of the camp to attend a court matter, and one constable each from CBI and central armed forces was left at the camp exclusively to guard and monitor Sheikh. Lalan Sheikh, as informed by CBI to the local police, went to the camp toilet and there hanged himself from the toilet ceiling with a ‘gamcha’ (Indian towel).