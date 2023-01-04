Doctor leaves towel inside UP woman Nazrana’s stomach

Amroha: In a case of negligence, a doctor allegedly left a towel inside the stomach of a woman. The incident occurred in the Bans Kheri village of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. The woman was admitted to his hospital post labour pain. A thorough probe has been ordered into the case.

The doctor, Matloob, of Saifee Nursing Home conducted operation of the woman and allegedly left the towel in the belly of Nazrana. He was reportedly running the nursing home without permission in the Naugawana Sadat police station area in Amroha.

The lady complained about abdominal pain. Her husband Shamsher Ali took her to another private hospital in Amroha where they came to know about the towel. They conducted another operation and got the towel removed.