Driver cleaner dead as bus catches fire in Ranchi, CM expresses grief

Ranchi: A driver and cleaner of the bus lost their lives as a bus in which they were sleeping inside at Khadgada bus stand under Kanta Toli Police Station area of the state capital caught fire.

Police sources on Tuesday said that at the time of the incident the driver and cleaner identified as Madan Mahto and Ibrahim were sleeping inside the Moonlight bus. Police said that the duo had burnt diyas inside the bus and had gone to sleep.

Somehow through the diya fire spread in the bus and both of them were charred to death. Upon seeing flames rising from the bus people informed the police and fire Brigade station.

The fire tenders reached on the spot and doused the flames however by that time both the men had died. Later their bodies were taken out from the bus and sent for postmortem to RIMS.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his grief over the incident. He had prayed to the almighty to rest the souls in peace and give strength to families to overcome the burden of grief.