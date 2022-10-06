North India

Driver of tractor-trolley which fell into pond killing 26 in Kanpur, held

Raju Nishad was allegedly in an inebriated condition when the accident took place on the night of October 1.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 09:43
0 182 Less than a minute
Driver of tractor-trolley which fell into pond killing 26 in Kanpur, held
Driver of tractor-trolley which fell into pond killing 26 in Kanpur, held

Kanpur (UP): The driver of the ill-fated tractor-trolley that overturned into a pond killing 26 persons in Saad village of this Uttar Pradesh district, has been arrested, sources said on Thursday.

Raju Nishad was allegedly in an inebriated condition when the accident took place on the night of October 1.

The vehicle was carrying the now-deceased victims to attend the ‘mundan’ ceremony of Raju’s son in a temple. Raju and his son had been missing after the accident.

One of the injured passengers, Preeti, had lodged an FIR, naming Raju Nishad.

Related Articles

He has been booked for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 October 2022 - 09:43
0 182 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button