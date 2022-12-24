North India

Ex-Congress MLA Brij Bihari Pateriya joins BJP

Pateriya, is considered a strong leader in Sagar district, joined the saffron party in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 24 December 2022 - 14:01
Ex-Congress MLA Brij Bihari Pateriya joins BJP

Bhopal: Brij Bihari Pateriya, a former Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Political turmoil in Sagar has escalated after Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh held a meeting with district leaders and workers last week.

Political turmoil in Sagar has escalated after Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh held a meeting with district leaders and workers last week.

Sources told IANS that Pateriya was sidelined and he was planing to contest the 2023 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

However, there was minimal chances of his candidature, they added.

Reacting to Saturday’s development, the state’s Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh said: “We welcome Brij Bihari Pateriya and believe that his long political will be a crucial for the party.”

