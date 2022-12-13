North India

Ex-minister held for anti-Modi comment

Law-enforcement authorities confirmed that the accused was apprehended at his residence, in Damoh district’s Hata, by personnel from neighbouring Panna district’s Pawai.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 10:11
0 171 1 minute read
Ex-minister held for anti-Modi comment
Ex-minister held for anti-Modi comment

Panna/Damoh (MP): Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh’s erstwhile minister Raja Pateria was placed under arrest on Tuesday for his objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Law-enforcement authorities confirmed that the accused was apprehended at his residence, in Damoh district’s Hata, by personnel from neighbouring Panna district’s Pawai.

Pateria has represented Hata in the Assembly. His remark, believed to have been made while addressing some people in Pawai a couple of days back, went viral in social media on Monday and sparked off sharp reactions from BJP leaders. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra called for stringent action. A first information report was registered on Monday itself.

As the issue snowballed into a controversy, the former minister released another video containing a clarification that he was speaking figuratively and not literally.

Related Articles
Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 10:11
0 171 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button