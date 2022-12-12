Ex-police officer’s wife held after being convicted for UP BJP leader’s murder

Lucknow: The Lucknow police arrested a former corporator from near Indiranagar metro station in connection with the murder of a BJP leader in 2004.

The arrest was made late on Sunday night.

The former corporator, Alka Mishra is the wife of a former DIG. She was in police custody but managed to give the policemen the slip on December 9 after the court pronounced her guilty of murder.

Following this, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

The court is to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

Alka Mishra, wife of former DIG prisons P.K. Mishra, accused in the murder of Malti Sharma, a BJP leader in 2004.

Malti Sharma was shot dead on the night of June 7. Her body was recovered the next morning from near a nullah in the Sarvoday Nagar locality.

She was last seen with constable Raj Kumar Rai, who was later arrested in Delhi. As per his testimony, police arrested Deepa Singh, a property dealer, and Alka Mishra.

Rai had been booked for murder, Alka Mishra and Deepa Singh had been charged under Section 120 (b) Indian Penal Code (conspiracy).

Alka Mishra and Malti Sharma were political and business rivals and that the latter wanted to eliminate Mishra.

Police claimed that they had clinching evidence to establish that Rai was in constant touch with Mishra since the night of the killing and that the murder was committed at her behest.

Assistant commissioner of police, Ghazipur (Indiranagar), Vijay Raj Singh, said that a local court had held Alka Mishra guilty along with four others in the murder case of Malti Sharma on December 9, but she managed to escape.

“Hence, an NBW was issued in her name and we made an arrest. She will be produced before the court on Monday,” he said.