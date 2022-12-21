Ex-Raj CM announces adoption of cylinder blast-hit families

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje met the victims of the Jodhpur cylinder blast and announced taking care of their families.

Raje became emotional after looking at half-burnt bangles, scattered vermilion, burnt lehenga of the bride etc after reaching the village where 35 people died in a cylinder blast during a wedding ceremony.

When former BJP MLA Babu Singh Rathore showed former Chief Minister the blood-soaked walls of the victims affected by the cylinder blast, the eyes of the latter were filled with tears.

Raje said, “The soul trembles only to hear about such a terrible scene. Oh God, this should never happen.”

Talking to the media, she added: “Please no politics on this.”

After talking to the media, the former Chief Minister met the family members of the deceased and paid her tributes to them by offering flowers to their portraits.

“Those who left may not come back, but we can atleast apply ointment of our goodwill on the deep wounds their families have received,” she said, adding that she will adopt all families affected by this tragedy so that arrangements can be made for the relatives of the dead such as food, housing, education of their children and social responsibility for the injured victims.

Raje visited the Mahatma Gandhi hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured victims.

She reached Jodhpur airport at 8.10 a.m. on Tuesday and visited the BSF headquarters at around 9 a.m., where she paid tributes to 1971 war hero Bhairav Singh Rathore.

At 9.30 a.m., she left for the Bhungra village in Shergarh, Jodhpur, and reached there 11 a.m. This is the same village where the cylinder blast took place on December 8 in which 35 people died.

More than 80 people, including small children suffered burn injuries in the cylinder blast while 52 people have been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.