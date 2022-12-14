North India

Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raj

Rahul Gandhi had a more than half-an-hour discussion with Rajan during the yatra, which resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur.

Jaipur: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

Rajan is known for keeping a frank opinion on economic issues. Both put forth their views on the economic issues for a documentary.

Raghuram Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during the second term of the UPA and the initial years of the Modi government.

Officials confirmed that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a week-long break after crossing the Rajasthan-Haryana border. There will be a break in travel from December 24 to January 2.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on December 16, on the completion of 100 days of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will go to Jaipur. All the passengers will participate in Sunidhi Chauhan’s music event there.

