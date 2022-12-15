Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson, NSA Ajit Doval in Jaipur

North India

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are reported to be in Jaipur.

Sources said that the dignitaries are here to attend a function. However, no official confirmation was made till the filing of the report.

