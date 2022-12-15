North India
Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson, NSA Ajit Doval in Jaipur
Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are reported to be in Jaipur.
Another prominent dignitary, Hillary Clinton is already enjoying the hospitality of the pink city.
Sources said that the dignitaries are here to attend a function. However, no official confirmation was made till the filing of the report.