Father keeps daughter in chains for 36 years

Firozabad: In a bizarre incident, a man put his daughter chained to a dark, dingy room for 36 years. He believed his daughter Sapna was mentally ill.

Sapna Jain is now 53. Family members would throw water on her so that she could “bath” and they would slide food to her from beneath the door.

Members of local NGO Seva Bharati informed BJP MLA from UP’s Hathras, Anjula Mahaur about Sapna’s plight who eventually helped Sapna’s rescue.

Sapna’s father Girish Chand had recently passed away and a group of women from the organization then went to Sapna’s house to take stock of the situation.

“We found her in a very bad condition,” said Nirmala Singh, a senior member of Seva Bharati. She was wearing filthy clothes with dirt all over. The NGO members made her bath and dressed her in clean clothes.

Meanwhile, MLA Anjula Mahaur spoke to Sapna’s relatives and shifted her to a rehabilitation center in Agra.

Sapna was imprisoned as a minor. She has spent most of her life chained inside a dirty room. She did not see the outside world after the age of 17. Dr. Gnanendra Singh, who examined Sapna said that medical tests are being conducted on her. He hoped that she will recover within a few weeks. Meanwhile, Sapna’s relatives refused to comment on Sapna and her plight.