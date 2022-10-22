Fire at petroleum depot

Bhopal: Seven persons were injured, two of them grievously, after a tanker burst into flames following an explosion during refilling late Friday at the Bharat Petroleum Depot at Bakaniya in Khajuri Police Station limits here, law-enforcement authorities said.

The victims – comprising an employee, drivers and cleaners – have been admitted at a private infirmary nearby.

Emergency vehicles from Gandhinagar and Bairagarh rushed to the scene where firefighters brought the blaze under control.