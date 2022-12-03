Fire breaks out in Gujarat; five injured

Rajkot (Gujarat): Five workers suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in room they were staying in here on Saturday.

Primarily, it seems that the fire broke out due to gas leak from a domestic LPG cylinder.

The workers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were employees of Macpower Company situated in Metoda GIDC estate and resided in a rented room near Diamond park society.

After hearing the victims’ screams, neighbours rushed them to government hospital.

The injured were identified as Mangli Shakhwat, Mayank, Kamlesh, Rahul and Rohit.

Company’s contractor Dinesh Vekariya, who visited the hospital to enquire the victims’ well-being, spoke to them and later told media persons that after returning from work on Friday evening, the workers had cooked food and then have forgotten to switch off the knob of the gas stove, leading to gas leak.

When Mayank Shakhwat used a matchstick to lit bidi the next morning, the fire broke out, Vekariya added.