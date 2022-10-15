Fire breaks out in Gurugram packaging factory

North India

According to the official, the fire broke out at around 4 a.m. Around 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Gurugram: A major fire broke out in a packaging factory located in Gurugram’s Binola village on Saturday, a fire official said.

Soon after receiving information, a police team also reached the factory. “We have also rescued six workers who were stuck inside the factory. We are putting all efforts to control the blaze,” Narender Yadav, a fire officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

