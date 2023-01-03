Five held for attacking police team in UP

Kaushambhi: Five members of a family have been arrested on the charges of attacking a police party in which three police personnel, including a Sub Inspector (SI), were injured in the Karari area of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that late Monday night, Shravan Shukla informed the police that one Santosh Saroj and his family members were carrying out illegal construction on his land despite the court stay in Arka Mahaveer village.

He said that when the in-charge of Arka Mahaveer outpost, Sumit Kumar, along with the police team reached the spot he found that complaint to be true.

“When the sub inspector asked them to stop construction work, they attacked the police team and pelted stones.

In-charge Sumit and two constables Satya Prakash and Mukesh Singh sustained injuries in the attack.

The SP said that Sumit Kumar, who sustained injury in his head, has been admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital in Prayagraj.

“A case has been lodged against 18 named and 15 unidentified people. Santosh Saroj, his son Sachin, wife and two daughters have been arrested,” he said.