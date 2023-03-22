For the first time, women allowed to offer Taraweeh prayers at Lucknow Eidgah

Lucknow: The holy month of Ramadan is about to begin. For the first time, women are being allowed to offer Taraweeh prayers in Lucknow’s Eidgah Aish Bagh.

Imam of the Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said that a part of the Eidgah has been reserved for women so that they can perform Taraweeh prayers in Ramadan this year.



In 2016, for the first time, women were allowed to offer Eid prayers at Eidgah Aish Bagh. Maulana Farangi Mahali said that women will enter through a separate gate. They will perform Namaz in Bara Dari. Many women believe that Taraweeh prayer is only for men, but according to jurisprudence and fatwa, both men and women can perform this prayer.



There is a reference to women performing the Eid prayer during the time of the Companions. The doors of mosques have always been and will remain open to women. Muslim women have welcomed the fact that women are allowed to perform Taraweeh prayers at Eidgah Aish Bagh.



A school teacher, Fatima Asad, said that this will provide an environment for women to worship with equality. The Eidgah should be cleaned and veiled so that women can pray there comfortably. Fatima Asad said that this practice has been in place for many years in many Muslim countries. I am happy that now women in Lucknow have finally got this right.

