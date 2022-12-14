Four held in Rajasthan for trying to set fire to Bharat Jodo Yatra camp

Jaipur: Amid Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, police in Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday arrested four accused of attempting to set fire on a camp associated with the event.

Some unknown people came by car, late on Monday, to Bamanwas in Sawai Madhopur, when food was being prepared for the yatra. Meanwhile, 10 to 15 people came with cattle to the tent to divert the attention of the workers.

One of the workers overheard this group’s discussion to set the camp on fire and immediately informed the police about it. When the police reached the spot, the accused tried to flee but police chased them and managed to catch four people.

Further investigations are under progress. A few days back, a person tried to carry out self-immolation during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Kota.