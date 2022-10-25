Four killed as two bikes collide in UP’s Gorakhpur

North India

Ajit, Anand and Annu died on the spot while Sunny died during treatment in the Gorakhpur Medical College. The condition of Sundaram is stated to be critical.

Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 25 October 2022 - 13:19
Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Four youths were killed when their bikes collided with each other head-on and one of them was seriously injured.

The accident took place when one Sundaram, with his friends Ajit and Sunny, was on his way to his home in Bhathat. His bike collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, driven by Anand with his friend Annu riding pillion.

Station house officer Anand Kumar Gupta said that the bodies have been sent for post- mortem and the families were informed.

