Four killed as two bikes collide in UP’s Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Four youths were killed when their bikes collided with each other head-on and one of them was seriously injured.

The accident took place when one Sundaram, with his friends Ajit and Sunny, was on his way to his home in Bhathat. His bike collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, driven by Anand with his friend Annu riding pillion.

Ajit, Anand and Annu died on the spot while Sunny died during treatment in the Gorakhpur Medical College. The condition of Sundaram is stated to be critical.

Station house officer Anand Kumar Gupta said that the bodies have been sent for post- mortem and the families were informed.