Four Punjab officials suspended for stubble burning

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against stubble burning and has been organising campaigns to sensitise farmers not to burn the stubble.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 30 October 2022 - 18:16
Chandigarh: Punjab’s Agriculture Department on Sunday suspended four officials for dereliction of duty in detecting stubble burning incidents in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the agriculture officials to ensure crop residue is not set ablaze in the fields. But the government found these four officers were not adhering to the directions.

The suspended officials are Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh and Agriculture Officers Satish Kumar, Harpal Singh, and Bhupinder Singh.

