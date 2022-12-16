North India

Four UP cops suspended for dancing in video

The suspended constables were not in uniform in the video that is being shared widely on social media platforms.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 December 2022 - 13:54
Ayodhya: Four women police constables deployed as part of security at the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ site here, have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ surfaced online.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey.

