Four UP ministers flout one-man-one-post rule

Lucknow: It has been over six months since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed his council of ministers, but four of his ministers are happily flouting the one-man-one-post principle set by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The four ministers, who are holding ministerial positions along with party posts include Arvind Kumar Sharma, Daya Shankar Singh, J.P.S. Rathore and Narendra Kashyap.

Arvind Kumar Sharma is minister for power and urban development and is also holding the post of party vice president in the state.

Daya Shankar Singh is also state party vice president and a minister for transport.

Cooperative minister J.P.S. Rathore is the party’s state general secretary in UP while backward classes welfare minister Narendra Kashyap is the state president of OBC Morcha.

It is noteworthy that Bhupendra Chaudhary, who was also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, resigned even before taking charge as party’s state president. He set an example by doing so.

Earlier, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey had resigned from the cabinet immediately after being appointed as UP BJP president in 2017.

“This is the party line which categorically talks of one-man-one post and many of our leaders have followed it in letter and spirit. We have party leaders who try to set an example for others to follow. Bhupendra Chaudhary is one of them,” said UP BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said their party leaders are also an example for opposition parties like the SP and BSP where leaders hold multiple posts.

According to sources, it is not yet when these ministers would resign from their party posts.

“Probably, when the new state executive is announced, these ministers would be automatically dropped from their positions,” said a party functionary.