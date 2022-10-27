North India

Four women, child killed in UP road accident

The incident took place near Handia toll plaza when the driver apparently lost control and hit the electric pole.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 27 October 2022 - 09:13
0 177 Less than a minute
Four women, child killed in UP road accident
Four women, child killed in UP road accident

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Four women and a child were killed and five others seriously injured when a SUV hit an electric pole on Thursday morning.

The incident took place near Handia toll plaza when the driver apparently lost control and hit the electric pole.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The SUV was going from Kanpur to Varanasi when the accident took place.

Related Articles

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district officials to provide proper treatment and all help to the injured persons.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 27 October 2022 - 09:13
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button