Four women, child killed in UP road accident

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Four women and a child were killed and five others seriously injured when a SUV hit an electric pole on Thursday morning.

The incident took place near Handia toll plaza when the driver apparently lost control and hit the electric pole.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The SUV was going from Kanpur to Varanasi when the accident took place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed the district officials to provide proper treatment and all help to the injured persons.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.