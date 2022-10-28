Gang involved in wedding thefts busted in UP

Bulandshahr (UP): The Bulandshahr police have busted an interstate gang, involved in committing thefts at weddings in western UP districts.

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with it.

A sum of Rs 57,000 in cash, gold jewellery, two country-made pistols and two live cartridges have been recovered from them.

SP city Sundra Nath Tiwari said that the arrested members of the gang have been identified as Dildar, Neend Kapoor and a minor boy.

Nine cases are pending against one and six are pending against another gang member.

Kotwali inspector Sanjiv Kumar Sharma said that the team was camping in Aligarh and had committed thefts in different districts, including Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Hathras.

Their modus operandi was simple. They would dress up as guests and sneak into weddings. They would mingle with other guests and participate in the revelry and then quietly move out with cash and jewellery.