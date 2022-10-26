Gehlot govt sanctions Rs 13.10 cr for smart classes in 500 madrasas

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot government on Wednesday allotted Rs 13.10 crore to ensure that 500 madrasas of the state, approved by state Madarsa Board, have smart classrooms.

As per officials, funds worth Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent to set up smart classrooms in each madrasa.

While addressing state budget 2022-23, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced plans to set up smart classrooms in registered madrasas of the state.