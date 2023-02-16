North India

Goods trains collide head-on, Lucknow-Varanasi route affected

According to the information received, this accident happened due to the arrival of two goods trains on the same track near the southern cabin of Sultanpur Junction.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 February 2023 - 10:35
0 175 Less than a minute
Goods trains collide head-on, Lucknow-Varanasi route affected
Goods trains collide head-on, Lucknow-Varanasi route affected (Representational Image)

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two goods trains collided head-on near Sultanpur Junction in the early hours of Thursday.

The pilot of a goods train was injured, while six coaches were derailed.

The Lucknow-Varanasi route has been disrupted due to the accident.

According to the information received, this accident happened due to the arrival of two goods trains on the same track near the southern cabin of Sultanpur Junction.

Related Articles

Senior railway officials have reached the spot and the work of clearing the track is going on.

Sources said that the engines of both the goods trains have been damaged.

After this incident, Lucknow and Varanasi and Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway track has been disrupted.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 February 2023 - 10:35
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button