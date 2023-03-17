Groom, ‘baraatis’ perform stunts on car, video goes viral

North India

While the groom stood out in a sunroof car, the other men were seen climbing out of the windows of the five cars that followed, with loud music playing inside.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 17 March 2023 - 15:15
Ghaziabad: A video of a groom and some ‘baraatis’ performing stunts on moving cars in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar has gone viral on social media.

After the 44-second video went viral, police took cognisance of the matter. So far, the exact date of the incident has not been ascertained.

Police said that investigation into the matter is underway.

