Gujarat BJP’s Mehsana Corporator booked for giving ‘triple talaq’ to wife

Mehsana (Gujarat): Mehsana BJP’s corporator Salim Noor Mohammad Vora has been booked on charges of giving instant talaq to his wife of 22 years.

The coporator has been booked under various sections of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act 2019, Dowry Prohibition Act and other sections of Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint with the division Police station, Salim’s wife Siddiqiban has alleged, “In April, and recently in July, August and September my husband gave me triple Talaq verbally. He had also recorded it on his mobile. He also circulated a letter announcing the same among the family and relatives of both sides. My in-laws supported him and tortured me so that I leave my husband’s house.”

She said that in the last few months, she has submitted at least half-a-dozen applications to Mehsana District Superintendent of Police, and even division police station complaining about harassment and mental torture by husband and in-laws.

Siddiqiban got married to Salim Vohra in 2000, and they have two children. While their elder daughter Ilsa is 21-years-old, the son died six years ago. During 22 years of married life, her husband had taken huge money from the complainant’s brothers on several occasions.

Vohra, who is a corporator from ward number 10 of Mehsana nagar palika, is also a practising advocate in lower courts. He practises at Ahmedabad rural court, where he has an assistant named Reshmaben Chauhan with whom her husband has an affair, the wife alleged.

As per the complainant, Reshma once threatened her over phone that she and accused Salim will frame her in a false case and ensure that she is sent to jail, and that if she does not want to go to jail, she should give divorce to Salim.