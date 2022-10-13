North India

Gujarat: Foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 17 cr seized

Acting on a specific intelligence, DRI Ahmedabad team intercepted a container at Mundra Port, and seized 850 cartons of Manchester brand cigarettes.

Mohammed Amjad
13 October 2022
Gujarat: Foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 17 cr seized
Gujarat: Foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 17 cr seized

Ahmedabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a container loaded with 85,50,000 smuggled cigarette sticks worth Rs 17 crore from Mundra Port in Ahmedabad.

Acting on a specific intelligence, DRI Ahmedabad team intercepted a container at Mundra Port, and seized 850 cartons of Manchester brand cigarettes.

The DRI registered a case under the Customs Act, and the importer is being questioned by the agency.

The search operation was carried out on October 11.

In the current financial year, the DRI has so far seized smuggled cigarettes and e-cigarettes valued at Rs 100 crore.

