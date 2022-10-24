Gujarat Govt transfers 17 IPS officers before polls

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has transferred 17 IPS officers before the state Assembly elections notification is issued by the Election Commission.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar through an order appointed IPS Piyush Patel as Surat-Range Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Sandeep Singh is transferred and appointed as IGP – Vadodara range. Ahmedabad city’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A Chavda is transferred and appointed as Junagadh Range Inspector General of Police.

Surat Range IGP D.S Pandian Rajkumar is transferred and appointed Additional Director General of Police (Railways), Khursheed Ahmed is appointed as Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Modernisation), Gandhinagar. Ajay Chaudhary is appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police Surat (Special Branch).

Ashok Yadav is appointed as IGP Rajkot Range, he will be replaced by Gautam Parmar as IGP Bhavnagar Range. R.V Asari is appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence-2) and Neerajkumar Badgujar is appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police Sector-2 of the Ahmedabad city.