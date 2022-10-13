Gujarat: Policemen suspended for illegal custody, atrocity; FIR lodged

Patan: A Police Inspector with Local Crime Branch and four jawans were suspended for allegedly taking two shopkeepers into illegal custody and thrashing them in Gujarat’s Patan district.

B-division police station officer said that an FIR has been lodged against LCB Police Inspector R K Amin, constable Rahul Patel and three others.

On October 9, Balvantsinh Thakor and Arvindji Thakor, who run a fabrication shop in the town, requested a vehicle owner not to park his vechile in front of shop, over which they had heated argument.

The vehicle owner then called his brother who is serving in the LCB after which the Thakor brothers were taken to the Crime Branch station and beaten with belt and sticks.

The injured Thakor brothers had to be admitted to government hospital in Dharpur.

The case is now being investigated by Police Inspector M A Patel.

On Monday, Patan District Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel had ordered an inquiry into the matter.